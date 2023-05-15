Abingdon man found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a goose
A man has been found guilty of killing a goose and walking away with it.
Mark Flintham, 54, of Lock House, Abingdon Lock, was convicted of one count of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
The incident, which occurred in Abbey Meadows on 10 August, was investigated by Thames Valley Police's rural crime taskforce.
Flintham is due to appear for sentencing at Oxford Magistrates' Court on 18 May.
He initially pleaded not guilty, but was found guilty by the court at a hearing earlier.
Under the UK Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 it is an offence to kill or injure any wild animal, and wild birds are only allowed to be killed or taken under license.
The geese are a common attraction at Abbey Meadow, and last year Vale of White Horse District Council erected a fence to separate the animals from the public.
The Meadow is next to Abbey Gardens, a celebrated park and Scheduled Ancient Monument, which was originally home to the 17th Century Abingdon Abbey.
