John Lennon's Psychedelic Eye to go on public display
- Published
A mosaic owned and designed by Beatles legend John Lennon is set to go on display in Oxfordshire.
The singer commissioned the Psychedelic Eye in 1965 to be the end wall of his pool at his home in Surrey.
The artwork toured the world between 2016 and 2020 as part of the exhibition "You say you want a revolution, records and rebels 1966-1970".
It will be auctioned at Bonhams in November but it will first be on display at Kingham Lodge until 29 May.
The Sculpture exhibition will officially open to the public on 20 May but Oxfordshire's Lord-Lieutenant Marjorie Glasgow will unveil the Psychedelic Eye to school children on Tuesday.
Lennon bought his country house in Surrey in 1964 and commissioned an Italian tiler to install the design of the Psychedelic Eye as the end wall of the pool.
In 1985 the artwork was removed by the new Swedish owners of the house to save it for posterity and it was on display in many cities including London, Montreal, Milan, Brussels, Melbourne and Paris before returning to the UK in 2020.
More than 500 sculptures will be on display at the exhibition.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.