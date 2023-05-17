Campaigners protest against Acorn Bioenergy plant plans for Witney
Residents have been protesting against plans for a biogas plant which would reportedly be larger than Wembley Stadium's roof.
Acorn Bioenergy wants to build the industrial anaerobic digester on farmland east of Witney, between the A40 and South Leigh Road, in Oxfordshire.
The firm said bioenergy sites did not cause air pollution.
Residents say they fear the plant could damage wildlife and increase traffic.
Anaerobic digesters ferment crops and animal waste to produce fertiliser and biomethane which goes to the national grid.
Acorn Bioenergy claim the plant near Witney would create enough biogas to heat about 9,500 homes.
But South Leigh residents are worried it would cause bad smells in the area and increase traffic.
Nicky Brooks, chair of South Leigh and High Cogges Parish Council, said: "The temptation for lorries to come through the whole village would be enormous…and our roads simply aren't suitable."
David Hindley, chairman of Stop the Witney Digester group, said wildlife would be "incredibly damaged".
"This is a key green corridor that runs between Eynsham and Ducklington," he added.
The hardstanding area where the buildings would be is 452,000 sq ft (42,000 sq m), 21,500 sq ft (2,000 sq m) bigger than Wembley Stadium's roof, according to campaigners.
In a statement Acorn Bioenergy said bioenergy sites were "a widely supported, safe and mature solution to the energy transition that do not cause air pollution".
It said manure would be stored in enclosed buildings and processed in air tight tanks "reducing local odour".
"We are mitigating impact on local residents by not permitting traffic to route through South Leigh and High Cogges apart from those that already serve that area," it added.
New trees are also expected to be planted at the site.
The plans are being considered by West Oxfordshire District Council.
