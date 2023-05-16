Arrests after man's body found by police in Banbury
Three people have been arrested after a man was found dead.
The man's body was found by police in Jubilee Court, Banbury, in Oxfordshire at about 17:15 BST on Monday.
A 42-year-old woman and two men aged 48 and 50 years old have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.
The force said an investigation was underway and the death was being treated as unexplained.
An increased number of police officers is expected to be in the area, according to the police.
Detective Inspector Nick Hind urged the public not to speculate on the circumstances of the man's death and said officers were in the very early stages of the investigation.
He added: "Although the death is being treated as unexplained, we do not believe there to be any danger to the local community, and we are conducting a full and thorough investigation to ascertain the full circumstances of this tragic incident."
Anyone with information has been urged to contact police.
