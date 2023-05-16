Motorcyclist dies after crash on A4074
A man has died after a crash between a car and a motorcycle at rush hour.
The incident which involved a grey Vauxhall Zafira and a grey Ducati motorcycle happened on the A4074, between Berinsfield and Nuneham Courtenay, in Oxfordshire at 17:50 BST on Monday.
The motorcyclist, a man in his twenties, sustained life-threatening injuries and was initially taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.
He died on Tuesday, the police said.
The driver of the car was not injured and no arrests have been made, according to Thames Valley Police.
The force said both vehicles were travelling southbound.
Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for the driver of a Range Rover, who was travelling in the opposite direction, to come forward.
Anyone else with information has also been urged to contact the police.
