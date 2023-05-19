Oxford swears in first Muslim woman lord mayor
Oxford's new lord mayor is the first in the city's history to be a woman of colour and a Muslim.
Labour councillor Lubna Arshad was sworn in at a ceremony in Oxford Town Hall, during which the retiring lord mayor James Fry stepped down.
Ms Arshad said it was the "honour of a lifetime" to serve in the city where she was born and raised.
The term of office for the role is one year and the position can only be awarded to an elected councillor.
Ms Arshad said her appointment was a "momentous occasion".
"I am deeply humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve as the lord mayor of the city of my birth," she added.
In a statement, Oxford City Council said: "Lubna has made history as the first woman of colour, first Muslim woman of intersectional background, and the youngest Lord Mayor representing the city.
"Her achievement is ground-breaking and represents significant progress towards diversity, inclusivity, and representation in leadership roles."
She was elected as a city councillor in 2018, representing Cowley Marsh initially and later, due to electoral boundary changes, now serves the Temple Cowley ward.
The Lord Mayor's charities for the coming year are Humanity First, Oxford Community Action and Asylum Welcome.
