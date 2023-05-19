Oxford A34 closed for second weekend for viaduct work
A major road is closing again this weekend as work continues on a bridge.
The southbound A34 near Oxford will be closed between Peartree and Botley from 21:00 BST Friday until 06:00 Monday.
It is the latest of six weekend closures as National Highways carry out work on the Wolvercote Viaduct.
Last week motorists complained of delays in surrounding villages after the announced 3-mile closure (5km) was extended by 2.5 miles (4km).
The highway authority apologised for any confusion and advised motorists to leave extra time for their journeys.
