Oxford A34 closed for second weekend for viaduct work

A34 Peartree roundaboutGoogle
The A34 is closed southbound from the Peartree Interchange

A major road is closing again this weekend as work continues on a bridge.

The southbound A34 near Oxford will be closed between Peartree and Botley from 21:00 BST Friday until 06:00 Monday.

It is the latest of six weekend closures as National Highways carry out work on the Wolvercote Viaduct.

Last week motorists complained of delays in surrounding villages after the announced 3-mile closure (5km) was extended by 2.5 miles (4km).

The highway authority apologised for any confusion and advised motorists to leave extra time for their journeys.

