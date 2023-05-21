Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star Sally Ann Howes commemorated
The vehicle from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang has made a return trip to one of its filming locations to remember one of the actresses who helped make it famous.
The 1909 Humber 8hp wowed crowds at Russell's Water, Oxfordshire, earlier.
It was where Truly Scrumptious, played by Sally Ann Howes, drove the iconic car into a duck pond.
The event served as a commemoration service for the actress, who died in 2021 aged 91.
The car was provided by the National Motor Museum museum at Beaulieu, Hampshire, and joined by a replica, built by film set decorator Gordon Grant.
Guests included Howes' nephew Rupert Howes, and his daughter Ella Howes.
Speaking at the event, Ms Howes said: "As I see the cars and everyone, and talking to people, I think that's where you feel it.
"You feel everyone else knew her in their own way and had their own relationship with the film, and that's really special."
Mr Howes said of his aunt: "She was glamorous, and I think it's fair to say she was truly scrumptious in all aspects of her life. She was this larger than life character."
A tree was also planted and a commemorative plaque unveiled.
Six vehicles were built for the 1968 film, with one eventually purchased by filmmaker Peter Jackson.
Mr Grant built his own version after being inspired by the film as a young boy.
He said: "I consider myself lucky to have met Sally over the years, an incredible lady beyond her role as Truly Scrumptious.
"It seems fitting in the 55th anniversary year of the film to bring the vehicles to Russell's Water to mark her passing, which was not possible in 2021 due to the pandemic."
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang was based on the children's novel by Ian Fleming, and adapted by Roald Dahl and director Ken Hughes.
It also stared Dick Van Dyke, Lionel Jeffries, Gert Fröbe, and Benny Hill.
As well as its iconic flying car, the film is remembered for its catchy musical numbers, and to sleepless children the world over, the terrifying child catcher.
