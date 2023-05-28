Oxford: Police investigate rape in South Park
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man raped a woman in a park.
The incident happened in South Park, Oxford, at about 22:30 BST on Saturday.
Thames Valley Police said the man and the woman, who is in her 20s, had been together in the area since 19:30.
The park, which was closed while officers were at the site, has since been reopened. Det Ch Insp Adrian Thomas said its investigation into the "distressing attack" was a top priority.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact the police.
