Man dies and person injured in van and car crash in Oxfordshire
A man has died and another person remains in hospital after a van and car collided in Oxfordshire.
The collision between a white Berlingo van and black Volkswagen Tiguan happened at about 15:00 BST on Sunday on the A423 Southam Road in Mollington, near Banbury.
The driver of the van, a man aged in his 50s, died, said police. His next of kin has been informed.
The Volkswagen driver remains in hospital with serious injuries.
Thames Valley Police appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact the force.
