In pictures: Blenheim Palace Triathlon
Thousands of triathletes have taken on the Blenheim Palace Triathlon in Oxfordshire.
The weekend-long event takes place in the palace grounds and nearly 5,000 competitors signed up this year.
The event featured two different triathlon distances, with options to complete a 400m swim, 8.3 miles (13.3km) bike ride and 1.8 mile (2.9km) run or a 750m swim, 12.3 mile (19.8km) bike ride and 3.4 mile (5.4km) run.
Organiser Craig Dews said: "Not only is it the most beautiful surrounding for a triathlon, but it boasts a varied offering for participants to enjoy, from beginners to experts.
"Hearing and seeing the stories of others taking part is truly inspirational. "
