Work to repair unsafe Nuneham Viaduct almost complete

the new viaductNetwork Rail Western
Trains would run again once the rail tracks have been re-laid

Work to repair an unsafe railway viaduct is nearing completion.

Nuneham Viaduct, which crosses the River Thames near Abingdon, Oxfordshire, has been lowered onto the new abutment.

Network Rail said the embankment had also been built back up and engineers would soon begin the reinstatement of the ballast and tracks.

The viaduct has been closed since 3 April but it is set to reopen on 10 June.

Network Rail Western
The bridge over the River Thames carries CrossCountry and Great Western Railway services as well as freight trains

A stronger embankment has been built up to a new bridge abutment to replace one that was sinking into the riverbank.

The closure on the Didcot-Oxford line has meant the cancellation of more than 100 passenger services a day.

Network Rail Western
The work began after cracks had appeared in the viaduct brickwork

