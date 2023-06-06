Work to repair unsafe Nuneham Viaduct almost complete
Work to repair an unsafe railway viaduct is nearing completion.
Nuneham Viaduct, which crosses the River Thames near Abingdon, Oxfordshire, has been lowered onto the new abutment.
Network Rail said the embankment had also been built back up and engineers would soon begin the reinstatement of the ballast and tracks.
The viaduct has been closed since 3 April but it is set to reopen on 10 June.
A stronger embankment has been built up to a new bridge abutment to replace one that was sinking into the riverbank.
The closure on the Didcot-Oxford line has meant the cancellation of more than 100 passenger services a day.
