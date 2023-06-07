Elderly Oxfordshire residents distressed over flats sale
Residents of two supported housing communities in Oxfordshire are "distressed" over plans to sell their homes and force them to move.
The Old Bakehouse in Chipping Norton and The Hawthorns in Banbury are among 43 homes placed under review by their owner, The Abbeyfield Society.
Relatives have criticised the charity for the uncertainty and anxiety caused to its vulnerable occupants.
Abbeyfield said it was doing all it could to support and assist residents.
Helen Datson's 92-year-old father, Philip, is one of 11 residents at the Old Bakehouse.
She said: "We were called to a very short-notice meeting and told the house was under a 45-day consultation period.
"We're not terribly impressed with any of the process. It's incredibly distressing.
"He has got dementia and the thought of moving is so distressing for him. I find little notes all over his room saying, 'I've got to find somewhere else to live.'"
'Difficult process'
Alyson Brenchley, whose mother also lives at the home, said anxiety levels there are very high.
She said closing the home would "take away the quality of life of the residents".
An Abbeyfield spokesperson said: "As a responsible housing and care provider, we conduct periodic reviews of all of our homes to make sure they remain suitable for residents.
"We also needed to reflect how the past few difficult years have impacted the organisation's finances, particularly the impact of the Covid pandemic, the huge increase in energy prices, rising inflation, and rapidly increasing operating costs.
"We fully acknowledge the impact that this consultation, and any potential outcomes, will have on our residents and staff in particular, and we will be doing everything we can to support and assist them through this difficult process."
According to its website, The Abbeyfield Society has "over 400 houses in seven countries" and 7,500 residents.
It said 480 residents and 250 staff were affected by the consultation across its 40 sheltered housing properties and three care homes.
