Oxford A34: Major dual carriageway works 'ahead of schedule'
- Published
Work on a bridge that has closed a dual carriageway over successive weekends is ahead of schedule, National Highways has said.
The northbound A34 near Wolvercote, Oxford, will be closed between Peartree and Botley from 21:00 BST Friday until 06:00 Monday for three more weekends.
Repairs on the southbound route were completed last weekend, one week early.
Route manager Greg Stone said there was "never a good time to close a busy road like the A34".
"We understand the impact our closures are having on Wolvercote residents," he added.
"The northbound closures this weekend should not affect Wolvercote village.
"However, we urge motorists to follow the official diversion which has been chosen as it can cope with the volumes of traffic being diverted off the A34."
'Atrocious'
Layla Moran, MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, said the "biggest problems" on previous weekends were caused by people ignoring the diversions.
But she described the roadworks as "infuriating" and said she had written to National Highways many times about the issue.
"Ahead of the [work] for the northbound closure we have said this cannot be the same as it was last time," she explained.
"The chaos was atrocious, businesses were affected, people felt absolutely stuck, particularly in Wolvercote.
"As a result of the issues they are seeing they've put extra resources on it... and finished it quicker.
"They are intending to that again this time so... fingers crossed with a fair wind and the extra resources they put behind it this one will be better."
Councillor Andrew Gant, member for highway management at Oxfordshire County Council, said: "It's repairs to the bridge where it crosses the Thames, and these are safety works, it has to be done...
"It causes big disruption but obviously we need the road to be safe."
He said the council asked whether the works could be delayed due to the simultaneous closure on Botley Road, but was told no.
