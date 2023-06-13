Oxford flood scheme faces public inquiry
- Published
One of the biggest flood alleviation projects in the UK is to be the focus of a public inquiry.
The Oxford Flood Alleviation Scheme would result in a 5km (3.1-mile) stream in floodplains to the west of the city.
The aim is to channel water away from the area, which has a long history of flooding.
However, some residents have complained about the effects on the environment and rare grassland.
Patricia Murphy, who lives on Osney Island and is part of the Oxford Flood and Environment group, said she supported 85% of the measures, but did not want a flood channel.
She described the excavation of "700,000 tonnes of gravel and alluvial soil" as a "waste of money".
She said: "We're delighted that there is actually going to be more scrutiny.
"It's a local public inquiry and it gives landowners who object a chance to put their evidence and arguments before an independent judge... on behalf of the community".
"We are confident in our evidence as to why the scheme as presented is the best option for reducing flood risk in Oxford and welcome this independent process so that all sides have a fair hearing," it told the BBC.
"The CPO Public Inquiry, formally confirmed by the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, is standard procedure when objections are received and will provide an independent inspector to hear the cases."
Simon Collings, a founder of the Oxford Flood Alliance, called the channel "a critical part of making the whole scheme work".
He said he hoped the plan would be backed "because a huge amount of thought and care has gone into preparing this over a very long period of time".
The date of the inquiry has not yet been confirmed.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.