Three RAF Hercules perform UK flypast to mark retirement
- Published
Three RAF Hercules are to tour the UK in a flypast to mark the aircraft's retirement from service.
The trio of C-130s will depart Brize Norton at 10:00 BST, passing locations in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, before returning at 17:05.
The transport plane, which has been used by the RAF since the 1960s, is being replaced by the Atlas A400 and other aircraft.
Hercules and 47 Squadron will be stood down on 30 June.
Flypast locations include Beverley, East Yorkshire, where 47 Squadron was formed in 1916, and the town of Royal Wootton Bassett in Wiltshire, which hosted hundreds of repatriation ceremonies for fallen military personnel who were flown into nearby MoD Lyneham by Hercules.
Flypast timings:
- 10:00 Depart RAF Brize Norton
- 10:25 National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas
- 10:34 RAF Cosford
- 11:22 RAF Valley
- 11:48 FS Aldergrove
- 12:51 RAF Lossiemouth (with Typhoon escort)
- 14:08 RAF Leeming
- 14:10 RAF Topcliffe
- 14:23 Beverley
- 14:35 RAF Waddington
- 14:38 RAF College Cranwell
- 14:58 Cambridge Airport
- 15:04 RAF Mildenhall
- 15:15 Colchester Garrison
- 16:22 MOD Boscombe Down
- 16:25 Salisbury Plain (West Down Camp)
- 16:32 MOD Lyneham
- 16:36 Royal Wootton Bassett
- 16:39 Defence Academy of the UK, Shrivenham
- 16:43 Dalton Barracks, Abingdon
- 16:51 RAF Halton
- 16:55 RAF High Wycombe
- 17:05 RAF Brize Norton
The Hercules has supported UK military and humanitarian missions all over the world, including the recent evacuations from Sudan and Afghanistan.
Warrant Officer Scott Drinkel was part of the crew for both rescue missions and was on board the lead Hercules for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast.
He said: "I have some fantastic memories. There is a huge swelling of pride of being the first aircraft in and last aircraft out of Afghanistan, supporting the humanitarian aid there.
"Everybody pulls together so well, even very recently when we have been tasked with other operations, such as Polar Bear - the Sudanese effort - very close to the end of the Herc, we are still a valuable asset so I have huge pride in 47 Squadron."
On Friday, the Princess Royal attended a stand-down parade for 47 Squadron at RAF Brize Norton, attended by past and present personnel.
The RAF said ground support staff, including engineers and those working in operations and intelligence, would be relocated to other roles.
Wing Commander James Sjoberg said: "Whilst the retirement of the Hercules and the laying-up of the 47 Squadron standard is a sad moment for many of us, I have full confidence that the people of the RAF Air Mobility Force will continue to deliver excellence around the globe."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
- Colchester
- Halton
- Mildenhall Royal Air Force Base
- Shrivenham
- Topcliffe Airport
- National Memorial Arboretum
- Brize Norton
- Cosford Royal Air Force Base
- Lyneham Airport
- Royal Wootton Bassett
- Royal Air Force
- High Wycombe
- Beverley
- Waddington Airport
- Cranwell Airport
- Aldergrove
- RAF Valley
- Alrewas
- Abingdon
- RAF Brize Norton
- RAF Leeming
- Cambridge Airport
- Lossiemouth Airport
- Boscombe Down Airport