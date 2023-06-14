Jeremy Clarkson in partial victory over farm changes
Jeremy Clarkson has been partly successful after appealing against a decision by his local authority about changes made to his farmland.
West Oxfordshire District Council took issue with the TV presenter opening up a restaurant on the site and planning to extend the car park.
The Planning Inspectorate granted permission for the extension, and for changes to use of the land.
However, it did not allow for the addition of a restaurant.
Diddly Squat Farm in Chadlington is featured in the Amazon Prime Video documentary series Clarkson's Farm.
Inspector RJ Perrins' report outlines how the council objected to Mr Clarkson adapting the land "to a mixed agricultural and leisure attraction use, comprising cafe, restaurant, gift/farm shop, parking and lavatory facilities".
The inspector granted permission to all but the restaurant, along with permission to extend the car park and "formalise temporary parking and provision of new access arrangements".
During a hearing in March business owners spoke of the benefits the farm had brought to the community.
But some residents said the increased traffic and tourism had caused disruption.
The report described the farm as a "victim of its own success".
It said the council's description of it as a leisure attraction did not reflect the land use "as it does not ask for an entrance fee" and was "not comparable to say a Wildlife Park or miniature railway".
Mr Perrins said the site could not currently cope with parking demand, leading to parking on adjacent fields, roads and verges.
"I am in no doubt that this has caused a huge inconvenience for those who live nearby," he wrote.
"It was clear to me that many people visiting on the day of my final site visit had no regard to the proper use of the highway... I am not surprised, as heard in evidence, that tensions have run high between some of those living locally and some visitors to the farm shop."
He also said the addition of signage, outdoor seating, a catering van, toilet block and restaurant had a "deleterious effect upon the character and appearance" of an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
But he said it was "undisputed" that the shop and cafe had contributed to local employment and the economy.
The permission granted is for three years, requiring restoration of the site following that period.
