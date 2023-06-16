Botley 'Agent 47' killer detained under Mental Health Act
- Published
A man who claimed to be the video game hitman character Agent 47 after killing his flatmate has been sentenced to detention under the Mental Health Act.
Eugen Coman stabbed 31-year-old Leonid Laboshin 27 times at their home in Botley, near Oxford, in October 2021.
Coman, 35, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, admitted manslaughter but was cleared of murder by a jury at Oxford Crown Court.
Judge Ian Pringle KC said the defendant had acted under "paranoid delusions".
Charles Ward-Jackson, prosecuting, said Coman was "obsessed" with the hitman character and had an interest in collecting knives.
He said the defendant, from Romania, came home from church and attacked Mr Laboshin with "ferocity" in front of their female flatmate.
Coman was jealous because he had a romantic interest in her but she preferred Mr Laboshin, the prosecutor added.
The victim was stabbed mainly in the back and neck at the flat in Pinnocks Way on 17 October, the court heard.
Coman previously pleaded guilty to pistol-whipping a landlord's agent who had been sent to collect rent arrears in 2020.
He also admitted possessing three knives and an air rifle that were found in the boot of his car.
Tana Adkin KC, defending Coman, told the court: "He was arrested at a time when his illness was at its most severe. He claimed he was Agent 47."
Agent 47 is the main protagonist of the Hitman video game franchise.
Sentencing Coman to indefinite detention under sections 37 and 41 of the Mental Health Act, the judge told him: "You were... clearly under considerable paranoid delusions as to who you were and what you were doing."
In a previous statement, Mr Laboshin's family, from Russia, said the Oxford University IT programmer was "amazingly sensitive, intelligent and bright" and had "made plans for his life with enthusiasm".
