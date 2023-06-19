Oxford LTNs: Some vehicles may be allowed through
Emergency service vehicles could be allowed to pass through Oxford's controversial traffic-calming measures under new plans.
Buses, taxis, private hire and postal service vehicles would also be exempt from proposed automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras.
The cameras could replace planters and bollards to filter traffic in three low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs).
Oxfordshire County Council will discuss the move on Thursday.
The areas considered for restriction-free access are Littlehay Road, Crescent Road and Littlemore Road.
The local authority introduced the LTNs, which use plant pots and bollards to close side roads to through traffic, "to create quiet streets where walking, wheeling and cycling is safer and more enjoyable".
The existing scheme in Cowley was made permanent in July 2022.
The new proposal recommends to position ANPR cameras at certain locations as part of its ongoing review.
The council said this would allow flexibility for amendments to bus services, increased police patrols and during emergency situations.
Simulation data suggests the LTNs can delay emergency vehicles by up to 45 seconds if the vehicle has to be rerouted.
The proposed cameras could instead check the number plates of all vehicles passing through the restricted area and cross reference them against an exemptions list.
A Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) may be issued to the registered owner of vehicles that are not on the list.
"The sites proposed were selected following stakeholder engagement including with the emergency services, internal reviews, and site visits", a council spokesperson said.
"Consideration was given to the impact on the scheme objectives of the LTNs including the aim to reduce through traffic."
The LTN trial ends in November and a council survey is open until 17:00 on 20 July.