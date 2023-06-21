Elliot Pullen: Family 'adored' teen killed in Oxfordshire triple-fatal crash
- Published
The family of a 17-year-old who died in a crash in which two other people were killed have paid tribute to their "bright and talented son".
Elliot Pullen was a passenger in a BMW when it hit a tree on the A415 in Marcham, Oxfordshire, early on Tuesday.
Two other passengers, both 18-year-old men, were also killed. The driver, another 18-year-old man, is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Elliot's family said they had been left "shattered" by this "awful tragedy".