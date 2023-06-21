Hampshire man trapped in well after hole opens up in garden
A man has been rescued after falling into a well that suddenly opened up in a back garden.
Emergency services were called to Forge Road, in Bordon, Hampshire, at about 18:00 BST on Tuesday after reports of a man trapped in a hole.
A 76-year-old man fell 2m (6.5ft) and suffered minor cuts and bruises, according to Hampshire's fire service.
It said water had caused part of the well to erode, creating a void underneath a garden patio.
"He was fortunate not to slide down the slope where he could have dropped approximately 12 metres further into the well," the service said in a statement.
Firefighters worked along with paramedics to save the man and set up a rope system that lifted him from the well.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics and a cordon was put in place around the hole.
The fire service praised its crews for their "quick and efficient response".
