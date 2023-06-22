Tribute to third victim of triple-fatal car crash in Marcham
The third victim of a car crash in which three teenagers died has been named as Ethan Goddard.
The 18-year-old was a passenger in a BMW when it hit a tree on the A415 in Marcham, Oxfordshire, early on Tuesday.
Fellow passengers Elliot Pullen, 17, and Daniel Hancock, 18, also died. The driver, another 18-year-old man, remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Mr Goddard's family said he was a "kind [and] generous" young man.
In a statement, they said: "Ethan was very passionate about the things he loved. He was hard-working, enjoyed his part-time job, while studying engineering at college.
"As a child, Ethan had a passion for scooters and then mountain bikes, progressing on to dirt bikes and then cars.
"We couldn't be more proud of the fine young man he was turning into. We will always love him and he will be missed by many, not just us."
They described him as "kind, generous, caring [and] always thinking of others".
"Our thoughts are with all the other families and friends at this extremely sad time and our hearts go out to you all," they added.
The families of Elliot and Mr Hancock released statements on Wednesday in tribute.
IT apprentice Elliot was described as "bright [and] talented" who had "an amazingly bright future ahead of him".
Mr Hancock's family said their "worst fears were realised" on Tuesday morning but they will "take some solace in the fact that Daniel lived every day to its fullest".
Jacqui Canton, principal of Abingdon & Witney College, where two of the teenagers attended, said the community was "shocked and devastated".
She said the college was supporting staff and students to help "process these events".
Families and local residents went to the roadside to pay their respects on Wednesday.
Tikki Offer, who has lived in Marcham for six years, said: "When something like this happens to four young men at the start of their lives, you think life is so precious."
She added there was a service planned for Sunday but there were concerns whether the church was big enough.