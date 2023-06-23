Oxford parents claim children missing out on free swims
Thousands of youngsters in Oxford are missing out on free swimming sessions, campaigners have claimed.
Leisure operator Fusion Lifestyle, which runs four pools in the city, receives £45,000 each year from Oxford City Council to provide free sessions for under-17s.
Parents claim the complexity of booking and lack of publicity means uptake is only 2% among eligible children.
Fusion said it was working to improve marketing of the scheme.
Oxford City Council began offering free swimming for under-17s when the previous government-funded scheme came to an end 14 years ago.
It currently funds Fusion Lifestyle to offer 72 sessions a week of free swimming sessions for the city's 30,000 under-17s at its pools at Blackbird Leys, Ferry, Barton and Hinksey.
Parent Laura Craig Gray said she stumbled upon details of the scheme while "grappling" with its website.
"I couldn't understand why I hadn't heard about this," she said. "I spent over an hour trying to make a first booking, four separate phone calls to Fusion, so I just gave up."
Having later set up the group, Family Swimming in Oxford, with other parents who had encountered the same issues, Ms Craig Gray said a snap survey found 75% of almost 300 parents in the city had never heard of the scheme.
It also found more than half of those who did know about it had not managed to successfully book a swim.
The group estimates Oxford parents have paid an extra £50,000 for swims their children were entitled to have for free.
"What we can't calculate is how many thousands of children have not been swimming at all because their families mistakenly believed they couldn't afford it - and that's the real scandal here," she said.
The council admitted take-up of the scheme had been "low since the pandemic" and there were plans for publicity on social media and in leisure centres, as well as to streamline the online application process.
Fusion said users only had to show their card to access the pools once the eligibility checks had been completed.
"We hold regular meetings to review participation numbers and are reviewing how we're marketing this moving forward to ensure more people are aware of the scheme," it added.
