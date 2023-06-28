Grove man charged after sperm whale teeth seized
A man has been charged after a large collection of sperm whale teeth was seized.
Tevita Lavaki, 50, of Mayfield Avenue, Grove, Oxfordshire, was charged with four counts relating to the importation and sale of sperm whale teeth between August and September last year.
His arrest followed an investigation by Thames Valley Police's Rural Crime Taskforce.
Sperm whales are are listed as an endangered species.
They are protected by UK wildlife legislation but still face a significant conservation threat as they continue to be commercially targeted for their ivory.
Mr Lavaki is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
