Oxfordshire: Sexual violence helpline pauses over lack of funds
A helpline for women who have been the victims of sexual violence is being paused due to a lack of funding.
Oxfordshire Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre's (OSARCC) listening service offers a phone helpline, text message and email response.
The service, which has been running since 1979, is pausing for a year from 28 July while funding is sought.
The charity said those seeking help should contact the support line run by Rape Crisis England and Wales.
OSARCC said in the last three years it had responded to 1,200 phone calls, 1,300 text messages and nearly 500 emails from Oxfordshire residents.
The charity said its counselling support was not affected.
