Oxford: Protest held over River Thames sewage discharges
Protesters have gathered at the River Thames calling for an end to sewage dumping in rivers.
The demonstration was held on Rainbow Bridge in Port Meadow, Oxford, by Extinction Rebellion (XR) to demand change from Thames Water.
The group said it wanted to highlight the serious risk to bathers' health and the future of the river's ecosystem.
The water company, which serves a quarter of the UK population, has said it is working to tackle the problems.
It has faced heavy criticism over its performance after a series of sewage discharges and leaks.
On Tuesday, its chief executive Sarah Bentley quit the business after just two years in the job and there have since been calls for the firm, which is billions of pounds in debt, to be nationalised.
XR said it wanted to highlight "the utter negligence of water companies and the urgent need for us all to demand change".
Usually, all waste is carried to a sewage treatment works, but under certain circumstances, such as when capacity of the system is exceeded during heavy rainfall, the combined sewerage system used by most parts of the UK is designed to overflow into the sea and rivers.
The Environment Agency and water regulator Ofwat is currently investigating several water companies, including Thames Water, for potential breach of the law over their discharges.
The firm said it was aiming for a 50% reduction in annual duration of discharges across London and the Thames Valley by 2030.
It said it was investing £15m to upgrade Witney Sewage Treatment Works in Oxfordshire, which currently serves 45,000 people, which would reduce the number of storm discharge incidents.
