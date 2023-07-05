Pair claim River Thames tandem paddleboard record
A reformed criminal and a paramedic have claimed a record for tandem paddleboarding down the River Thames.
Former city trader and prisoner David Haze, 38, and paramedic Joe Cartwright, 48, completed the 129-mile (208km) journey in 33 hours and 55 minutes.
They paddled from Lechlade in Gloucestershire to Teddington in south London, finishing late on Tuesday.
The pair, who took on the challenge in aid of a mental health charity, said they were "over the moon".
They finished well inside the previous record time of 55 hours.
Mr Haze, from Bournemouth, said they were "two very broken men" after completing the journey in wet weather conditions and with only a few hours sleep.
"The first 100km is just stunning, you get quite zenned out and focussed, then you get closer to the city and the noise," he said.
"I like to keep pushing the sport and encouraging others - paddleboarding is such a practical sport and so accessible, its a great way to explore the country."
Mr Haze turned to a life of crime and cocaine after losing his finance job in London.
Following his release from HMP Guys Marsh in Dorset in April 2020, he began taking on a series of sporting challenges.
Mr Haze already had eight world records under his belt, and broke the world record for the fastest time to paddleboard the River Thames solo in 2021.
He teamed up with Mr Cartwright, a paramedic from Bedfordshire, to take on the Thames challenge in aid of The OLLIE Foundation, which funds suicide awareness and prevention training.
The pair had hoped to finish by lunchtime on Wednesday, but in the event reached south London late on Tuesday evening.
The charity said it had been an "incredible accomplishment".
In a message on social media, it said: "Everyone here feels so overwhelmed with pride and happiness for you both.
"You are the rockstars of paddleboarding without a doubt."
GPS data and witness statements are being sent to Guinness in order for the record to be officially recognised.