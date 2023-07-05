M40: Lorry carrying water tips over blocking slip road
- Published
A lorry carrying water has overturned on a roundabout blocking a slip road off the M40 in Oxfordshire.
The vehicle tipped over near the northbound exit at junction 10 near Ardley at about 04:40 BST.
The slip road and the B4030 leading to the roundabout have been closed to allow the lorry to be recovered and the clean-up of a large amount of diesel.
The driver was unhurt. The road is expected to stay shut until early afternoon for recovery and repairs.
The water being carried was not hazardous, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.