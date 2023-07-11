Faringdon quarry development plans under review
Plans for a major industrial estate and data centre at a former quarry have been revealed.
De Montalt Life Sciences Ltd is proposing a significant science and technology campus at Wicklesham Quarry in Faringdon, Oxfordshire.
The plans are for seven 25m-high (82ft) buildings, a data centre and two multi-story car parks.
But some residents have raised objections to the bid.
De Montalt Life Sciences, a private limited company based in Bath, has submitted plans to The Vale of White Horse District Council for BioGenia, a new Life Science Park close to Oxford at the former Wicklesham Quarry, adjacent to the A420 at Faringdon.
The development would span 42,286sqm (455,163sqft).
It is "designed to meet the urgent capacity needs" of companies in the science and technology sector and aimed at supporting other established science hubs such as Oxford Science Park, Milton Park and Harwell.
Spencer Cooper, of De Montalt Life Sciences, said the quarry was "perfect" for the planned campus:
"It is close to Oxford, has excellent road communications, a good choice and supply of relatively affordable housing compared to Oxford, which our agents advise is a key issue for scientists and researchers working in the city", he said.
He recognised the "special archaeological and ecological value" of the quarry walls and added they would provide "new sustainable linkages to the residential areas close by so future workers can cycle and walk to work".
A petition against the development has gathered more than 2,000 signatures.
It says "the future of Faringdon as a rural market town, its surrounding countryside and the character of the Western Vale", as well as "the health and wellbeing of residents" is "at stake".
A consultation ends on 27 July and a decision is set to be given by 21 September.