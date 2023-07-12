Oxford life-sized ox sculpture trail to open in 2024
- Published
More than 30 life-sized ox sculptures will take over Oxford next year.
The OxTrail art installation - made up of ox sculptures uniquely decorated by local and international artists - will form an art trail through the city.
Amelia Foster, chief executive of Sobell House Hospice, which is behind the project, said it was "designed to bring the city together".
It will open on 6 July 2024. The sculptures will later be auctioned to raise money for the hospice.
The official launch party takes place later at Blavatnik School of Government in Oxford, where the first decorated oxen will be on display in an exclusive unveiling for sponsors.
The event is for local and international businesses that operate in Oxford, organisations, artists and schools who are supporting or considering supporting the trail.
The event, which runs until the end of August next year, is being carried out in partnership with Wild in Art, which has created similar art events across the world - including in Manchester, Sydney, Cape Town and São Paulo.
Ms Foster said: "OxTrail will encourage locals and visitors of all ages to explore Oxford's iconic attractions and find some hidden gems." Oxford Brookes has already been confirmed as the learning programme partner for the event.
About half of the 30 oxen that will make up the OxTrail are already sponsored but the organisers have said it is "not too late to join the 'herd'".