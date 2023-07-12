Kamaldip Hulait's family hope for justice after hit-and-run death

Kam Hulait wearing a black hoodie and smilingThames Valley Police
Kam Hulait was described by his family as a "gentle giant"
By Charlotte Andrews
BBC News

The family of a man who died in a hit-and-run two years ago have made a new appeal for information.

Kamaldip Hulait, 46, was found with severe injuries in Wyfold Lane in Peppard Common, Oxfordshire, on 11 July 2021.

An inquest revealed it happened between 03:13 and 06:35 BST.

Marking the second anniversary of his death, his family said they "miss him every second" and are urging the person responsible to "do the right thing".

Thames Valley Police
Sharni Hulait said her brother was "very kind with a big heart"

His sister Sharni Hulait said: "Two years ago I lost my brother. No family should ever lose a loved one so tragically and no parent should ever live to see this day."

Ms Hulait believes the person responsible is "roaming free" and knows "what they did".

Younger brother Jazz Hulait said: "I only realise what he did for me as an older brother now he's not here."

Recounting the moment he found out, Mr Hulait said: "Mum phoned, I couldn't understand what she was saying, she was crying and the police had been over. It broke my world."

Thames Valley Police
Mr Hulait's family are appealing for information, two years on from his death

In the fresh appeal, his family said they had "no peace or closure" and that two years after his death there was still "no justice for Kam".

"Someone knows something. The person responsible is out there knowing what they did, please ask yourself how you would feel if this happened to your family," they added.

Thames Valley Police
Younger brother Jazz Hulait says he wants "justice for Kam" and "peace" for his parents

Following the inquest last month, the coroner found the cause of death was a road traffic accident and that the driver fled the scene.

Investigating officer Det Sgt Tony Jenkins said it had always been his "wish" to offer closure to the family.

Thames Valley Police is asking anyone with information to get in touch.

Thames Valley Police
Mr Hulait, from Henley-on-Thames, was described as a man who had the "kindest and most genuine soul"

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story