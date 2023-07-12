Kamaldip Hulait's family hope for justice after hit-and-run death
- Published
The family of a man who died in a hit-and-run two years ago have made a new appeal for information.
Kamaldip Hulait, 46, was found with severe injuries in Wyfold Lane in Peppard Common, Oxfordshire, on 11 July 2021.
An inquest revealed it happened between 03:13 and 06:35 BST.
Marking the second anniversary of his death, his family said they "miss him every second" and are urging the person responsible to "do the right thing".
His sister Sharni Hulait said: "Two years ago I lost my brother. No family should ever lose a loved one so tragically and no parent should ever live to see this day."
Ms Hulait believes the person responsible is "roaming free" and knows "what they did".
Younger brother Jazz Hulait said: "I only realise what he did for me as an older brother now he's not here."
Recounting the moment he found out, Mr Hulait said: "Mum phoned, I couldn't understand what she was saying, she was crying and the police had been over. It broke my world."
In the fresh appeal, his family said they had "no peace or closure" and that two years after his death there was still "no justice for Kam".
"Someone knows something. The person responsible is out there knowing what they did, please ask yourself how you would feel if this happened to your family," they added.
Following the inquest last month, the coroner found the cause of death was a road traffic accident and that the driver fled the scene.
Investigating officer Det Sgt Tony Jenkins said it had always been his "wish" to offer closure to the family.
Thames Valley Police is asking anyone with information to get in touch.