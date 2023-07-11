Wallingford: Mystery bangs heard in Midsomer Murders town
- Published
Mysterious loud bangs have kept residents awake at night in the town where Midsomer Murders was filmed.
The noises can be heard throughout Wallingford in Oxfordshire, the original filming location for the hit ITV detective drama.
Residents have taken to social media to determine the source of the bangs, with speculation they could be sonic booms, bird scarers or a gas explosion.
Police are investigating reports of the noise between 2 and 8 July.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said officers currently believed the bangs were fireworks.
Landlord of The Cross Keys, Dave Howse, said it had been the "talk of the town" as the bangs have been heard through the night and waking people up at 03:00 BST.
He said: "They're very loud bangs that have echoed through the building, shook windows. The first time we heard it we thought someone had actually driven through the pub."
Mr Howse captured the sound of one of the bangs through the pub CCTV. In the video a flash of light can be seen and then something starts to float down to the ground.
He added: "It's very disruptive, nobody likes getting woken up in panic mode because you don't know what's going on."
Wallingford residents have said hearing the bangs has become a regular occurrence over the past week, with at least five separate incidents reported.
Resident Pam Paddock, who has lived in Wallingford for 40 years, said the sound was an "almighty bang".
She explained: "Yesterday there was a puff of smoke up in the air. We thought maybe there's some canon going off, but no.
"My granddaughter was woken up in the middle of the night and said she couldn't get back to sleep.
"It really is very disturbing no-one knows what it is."
Fellow resident Denise Eyles said the sound was "jarring" when she first heard it.
She added: "It's sounds like a massive explosion. It's startling, very unsettling and we're not sure what it is.
"I don't understand why whatever is the cause of it haven't sent out some notice to say what it might be."
Thames Valley Police said its Wallingford neighbourhood team was investigating the bangs and urged anyone with information to get in touch.
The BBC has also approached the Ministry of Defence for comment.
