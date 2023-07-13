Oxfordshire hospitals still safe despite strikes, doctor says
- Published
Hospitals are still safe despite the longest strike in the history of the health service, an Oxfordshire doctor has said.
Downing Street said the latest five-day walkout by junior doctors would put patients at risk.
But Dr Matthew Bilton, a British Medical Association (BMA) representative on the picket line in Oxford, insisted that was not the case.
The pay-related strike in England runs until 07:00 BST on Tuesday 18 July.
A 6% pay rise for NHS medics was announced earlier in line with pay review body recommendations, but below the 35% that doctors have been asking for.
Dr Bilton, chair of BMA Thames Valley Regional Junior Doctor Committee, spoke to the BBC from the picket line and said he believed there was "no alternative" other than to strike.
He said pay failing to keep up with inflation was resulting in doctors leaving the NHS "in droves" and going to countries like Australia, Canada and New Zealand where paying conditions were "much better".
Dr Bilton apologised for the delays with procedures but claimed unless pay increased, the NHS would "continue to lose junior doctors" and waiting lists would "only increase as a result of that".
But Health Secretary Steve Barclay argued that demanding a 35% pay rise was "unreasonable".
Thousands of planned appointments will be postponed while emergency and urgent care is prioritised.
Patients are advised to contact NHS 111 or the nearest pharmacy for more minor health concerns.
Dr Vaughan Lewis, NHS England's South East Regional Medical Director, said they were doing what they could to "reduce the inconvenience" for patients and "reschedule appointments as soon as possible".