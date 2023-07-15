Oxfordshire ambulance volunteer teaches CPR to 1,000 people
- Published
An ambulance volunteer who has delivered 1,000 free courses in CPR has urged more people to learn the skill.
Christopher Tancock has been delivering the first aid sessions in Oxfordshire as part of his Pint of Life initiative.
He told the BBC he wanted to raise greater awareness and for as many people as possible to have the opportunity to learn basic first aid.
Mr Tancock said reaching the landmark of teaching 1,000 people was a "fantastic result".
"Having volunteered with both St John Ambulance and the South Central Ambulance Service for many years, I have seen the difference that an awareness of basic first aid can make," he said.
"The idea behind Pint of Life was to introduce a greater awareness of essential first aid into the heart of the community."
'Helpful'
Mr Tancock has been teaching in village halls, schools, and pubs, as well as releasing free tuition videos online and developing a series of first aid "Pintcard" infographics.
Sheila Cowley, from Witney, was the 1,000th person taught face-to-face by Mr Tancock.
She said the training provided her with the confidence she needed to feel she could help someone who had stopped breathing.
"I had never seen a defibrillator, so it was helpful to learn how to locate one and how to use it," she added.
The NHS recommends calling 999 and starting CPR straight away in the event of someone being unconscious and not breathing.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.