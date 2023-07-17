Oxford: Hospital parking charges will change next month
New parking charges are set to be introduced at hospitals across Oxford.
The changes will affect the John Radcliffe Hospital, Churchill Hospital and Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre from 1 August.
The tariff for those parking between one and three hours will be reduced while all the other tariffs will be increased.
Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said the move aimed to prevent the misuse of its facilities.
The tariff for those parking for one to two and two to three hours will be reduced by 10p and 50p respectively.
All the other tariffs will increase, with the all-day rate going from £7 to a maximum of £15.
The trust said this would bring the rate in line with local Headington car parks.
"This aim's to prevent our car parks being used by people not attending the hospitals, in turn potentially freeing up spaces for those who genuinely need them," said Jason Dorsett, the trust's chief finance officer.
Free parking for blue badge holders, as well as concessionary arrangements for patients and visitors who regularly attend the hospitals, will not be affected by the changes.
The new plans come as the hospital trust said the average parking time for patients and visitors was under three hours.
All money generated from parking charges will be reinvested in patient and visitor services, according to the trust.
