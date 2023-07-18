HIF1 project turned down by councillors in Oxfordshire
- Published
A major new road scheme billed as improving travel links in south Oxfordshire has been rejected by councillors.
The £300m Housing Infrastructure Fund programme (HIF1) had been recommended for approval at Oxfordshire County Council.
But its planning committee blocked the plans by seven votes to two.
The news disappoints the scheme's supporters who are considering future alternatives.
The proposals included creating a dual carriageway on the A4130 from the A34 Milton Interchange towards Didcot, new bridges and a Clifton Hampden bypass.
Councillor Yvonne Constance, a former cabinet member for environment and transport, was among the two members to vote for the scheme.
"The alternative to the this project is more traffic without roads, more congestion, more pollution, no societal or environmental benefits," she said.
But campaigners who have been opposing the project disagree.
Chris Church, from Oxford Friends of the Earth, said the road would "generate 510,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) in its construction".
"This is 40 times what the council produces in all its operations every year", Mr Church said.
"It's a complete tearing up of its climate commitments."
The council's travel chief Councillor Duncan Enright said he was "naturally disappointed by the decision" and "will now take stock of the committee's comments and reasons".
"We'll issue an official statement in due course," he added.