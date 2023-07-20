Oxford LTNs: Traffic-calming measure changes survey closing
A survey to gather people's views on plans to change controversial traffic-calming measures is set to close.
Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) were introduced in east Oxford in May 2022 and have prompted protests, with bollards run over, burned and stolen.
Oxfordshire County Council launched a six-week consultation period to understand their impact since new bollards were installed in March.
It said the feedback received would be considered in the future of the trial.
The authority is looking to bring in automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) in some roads, as well as more bollards and planters.
It said the consultation was "an opportunity for people to highlight the impact of the proposed changes, to comment on the LTN area as a whole, and to raise any suggestions we may not have thought of".
Councillor Andrew Gant, Oxfordshire County Council's member for highways management, said when the survey was launched: "Vandalism has interfered with running the trial and made it harder for us to fairly assess its impact.
"Now that the wooden bollards are in place, the extra information from this consultation will supplement the survey data we gathered last year, and the extensive monitoring and evaluation data we are still building up."The LTN trial ends in November and the council would only bring in the changes if its cabinet decides to keep the measures in place.
The LTNs aim to make residential streets safer for walking and cycling as traffic is prevented from using some streets to take shortcuts.
The council's survey closes at 17:00 on Thursday.
