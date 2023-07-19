Wallingford murder trial: Couple argued in messages before stabbing
A jury has been told about a text message argument between a man and his wife days before he is accused of murdering her.
Katie Hurmuz-Irimia, 40, was found fatally stabbed at their home in Blue Mountains, Wallingford, in the early hours of 30 August.
On trial at Oxford Crown Court, Mihai Hurmuz-Irimia, 29, denies her murder.
In a message sent three days before her death his wife wrote: "Go and enjoy yourself Mihai, I'm done with you."
The couple were spending a weekend in Bournemouth, but exchanged messages on the Saturday night while Mr Hurmuz-Irimia was drinking at a bar without her.
"This is meant to be our family holiday, not you drinking with the staff," his wife wrote.
She later messaged: "You will never change", to which he replied: "Stop it."
"As far as I'm concerned, you're single. You can do what you want," she also told him.
Mrs Hurmuz-Irimia later wrote that she had "had enough" and was in "agony".
She said: "I just want to go to sleep but no, I have to wait for you, you selfish man, you only think about yourself.
"The minute we get back to Wallingford our marriage is well and truly over."
However, by the time the couple were back on 29 August, the day before the stabbing, they were sending messages where they called each other "gorgeous".
In one Mr Hurmuz-Irimia wrote: "See you in a minute gorgeous. I love you so much gorgeous. You are my life."
They spent some time at a family barbecue that afternoon.
Earlier the jury was told extensive blood was found in the bedroom and hallway, and two knives were found, one in the bedroom, one in the kitchen, both also stained with blood.
Blood was also found on a TV remote, and the couple's pet dog. An expert concluded a "blood-stained" individual had "likely sat on the sofa".
The court heard that Mr Hurmuz-Irimia showered before his arrest.