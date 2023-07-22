Nuneham Courtenay double-decker bus fire causes traffic disruption
- Published
A double-decker bus has been wrecked by fire, causing gridlock in part of Oxfordshire.
The A4074 in Nuneham Courtenay was closed while crews tackled the blaze on Saturday afternoon.
The county's fire service said the incident had led to "significant traffic disruption" and urged drivers to take an alternative route.
Thames Travel said its X40 was unable to serve stops between Berinsfield Layby and Heyford Hill Sainsburys.
AA said the A4074 was being used by motorists avoiding delays on the A34 dual carriageway which, according to Thames Valley Police, was shut southbound between the Marcham and Milton interchanges due a collision.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.