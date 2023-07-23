Oxford Christmas market: Council keen to keep event going
A council has contacted another interested party about running a Christmas market after its organiser pulled out.
Nicole Rahimi, founder of the Oxford Christmas Market, is concerned about safety and a reduction in size due to the inclusion of a cycle lane.
The event was thrown into uncertainty after she said it was cancelled.
But Susan Brown, leader of Oxford City Council, said she wanted the market to continue.
The event usually takes place on the recently pedestrianised Broad Street during December with about 60 stalls selling their wares, often alongside choirs and brass bands.
Ms Rahimi told the BBC the cycle lane would split the market in two and make less room for stalls.
She said: "The Oxford Christmas Market attracts people of all ages, of all abilities… and for me to imagine people trying to get from space A to space B… I fear there's a high risk of accidents.
"It's just a responsibility I can't take on. I don't want anything to happen on my watch.
"I pride myself to have organised the Christmas Market for 14 years as a safe event."
'Important route'
Ms Rahimi also said a smaller event would cause "lots of disappointment".
She said: "It's about the reputation of Oxford as a Christmas destination... and when it comes to me as an organiser it's the feasibility as as well.
"The less stalls I have, the less income I have to actually pay for everything that's involved."
But Ms Brown said it "was always made clear throughout the tender process that this year the cycle lane would remain open alongside the Christmas Market".
She called Broad Street an "important east-to-west route for cyclists through the city centre".
"Nicole Rahimi has had more than 12 months to prepare for this change, and she submitted a proposal to the city council that included the cycle route through the market," she added.
She said both the city council and Oxfordshire County Council "continued to engage Ms Rahimi, as she was the preferred provider, and we are keen to get moving with the planning for this year's event as soon as possible".
Oxfordshire County Council has been contacted for comment.
