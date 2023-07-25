Wallingford man guilty of murdering wife in stab attack
- Published
A man who watched TV after murdering his wife in a "horrific" stabbing at their home has been found guilty of murder.
Katie Hurmuz-Irimia, 40, was found fatally injured at the address in Wallingford, Oxfordshire, in the early hours of 30 August 2022.
She had reported previous attacks by her husband but he was not charged, Oxford Crown Court heard.
Mihai Hurmuz-Irimia, 29, is due to be sentenced on Thursday.
The court heard police found blood in the bedroom and hallway of the home in Blue Mountains as well as on a TV remote and the couple's pet dog.
Two bloodstained knives were found in the bedroom and kitchen.
Det Ch Insp Jon Capps said the defendant used "horrific levels of violence", stabbing his wife in the neck and chest.
"After killing Katie we believe he showered and watched some television before calmly calling the police to report what he had done," he said.
"The call to the police was all about him - a self-serving attempt to gain sympathy."
The jury heard the couple argued while on holiday in Bournemouth in the days before the killing.
Ms Hurmuz-Irimia told her husband their marriage was over, although they were later reconciled, the court heard.
The jury was also told about previous violent incidents.
In August 2020, Ms Hurmuz-Irimia told police she was hit by her husband after confronting him about his cheating.
Mr Hurmuz-Irimia subsequently threatened to petrol bomb her mother's house and torch her brother's car, the court heard.
He was arrested but his wife did not press charges.
Later that month she told police her husband had tried to attack her with a knife and baseball bat, the jury was told.
Again he was arrested, but no further action was taken.
In a statement, Thames Valley Police encouraged victims of domestic abuse to phone 999 or make a report via the force website.
Previously, Ms Hurmuz-Irimia's family said she was a "friendly person and a lovely mum", who "looked out for other people".
