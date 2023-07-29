Musician Alan Grahame celebrates 90 years in show business
A musician is celebrating 90 years in show business by doing what he loves best - playing live music.
Alan Grahame, from Henley On Thames, turned 96 on 23 July and played at his local pub to celebrate.
Over his long career the multi-instrumentalist has toured with world-famous stars including Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones, and Engelbert Humperdinck.
Mr Grahame said: "I am planning on playing until I am at least a hundred years old."
Despite his age, he still plays the vibraphone and other kinds of percussion, joining bands for live performances all over the UK.
He started his career in 1933 playing in seaside shows in Dawlish, Devon.
Before signing up to the Army during World War Two, he joined other musicians entertaining the troops in south London and Surrey.
After the war ended, he started his own band with other soldiers.
Gaining success Mr Grahame also appeared regularly on Top of the Pops, Parkinson, Play School and starred in in the long running live ITV show Lunchbox.
When Tom Jones worked on his famous hit It's Not Unusual, Mr Grahame was right beside him.
He said: "We didn't know who it was, we were just musicians and of course the rest is history.
"This young guy came in all hair and Jack-the-lad, and we laid about four tracks.
"I was very fortunate. I did the Albert Hall with Shirley every concert she did and then we had several tours abroad.
"In those days it was a big orchestra with live strings rather than a synthesizer or keyboard."
He added: "Live music keeps me going. I love nothing better than being on stage and giving my all as an entertainer."
In August 'All Buff and Porterage', a series of films celebrating Mr Grahame's life will be released.