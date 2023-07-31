Refugees will have support to find homes, Oxfordshire council says
- Published
A council says it will be able to provide more support to refugees and those facing homelessness in the district.
West Oxfordshire District Council (WODC) says it is committed to keep helping refugee groups and individuals find permanent homes.
It has received a £220,541 government grant for Ukrainian guests and others in need until the end of 2024.
A woman who benefitted from the scheme called it "a good starting point".
WODC supports three primary refugee schemes for Syrians, Afghans and Ukrainians but it does not limit its help to these specific groups.
It said it had also been "actively supporting Ukrainian families and individuals in finding permanent homes" through the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
Councillor Geoff Saul, member for housing, said they were "delighted" to take steps towards improving the living situations of refugee guests and "addressing the pressing issue of homelessness in our community".
Olha is one of the guests who had to make "a very hard decision" to leave her life behind and "flee from the war".
Now, she helps others rebuild their lives as a housing officer at the South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse district councils.
"I consider Homes for Ukraine hosting arrangements to be a good starting point for guests to get used to the environment and begin settling in a new country", Olha said.
She added that guests are encouraged to be "open-minded and proactive and to consider all possible options", due to the high accommodation demand in Oxfordshire.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.