Oxford railway station to close for nine days during upgrade
- Published
A railway station will close for nine days while track and signal improvement works take place as part of a £161m upgrade.
It is the latest step in a project undertaken by Network Rail to expand Oxford station and improve services.
A new platform and western entrance is planned for the site. Works have already closed Botley Road since April.
Trains will not run to and from Oxford between 29 July and 6 August. A bus replacement service will run instead.
Some long-distance trains will run between London Paddington and Worcester, but using a diversionary route.
Buses will run on the Didcot Parkway, Banbury, and Hanborough route, and between Oxford and Oxford Parkway.
Billy White, GWR regional station manager, said: "These works are part of a big programme to improve the railway in Oxford, but we understand the consequences this will have on our customer's journeys and we thank them for their patience during this time.
"Buses will replace trains throughout the Oxford area while Network Rail carry out these improvements, and we encourage passengers to check their journey beforehand."
Clare Mahoney, Network Rail's industry programme director, described the "nine-day period of 24-hour working" as a "really important milestone" in the project, and thanked passengers, residents and businesses for their patience.
"It is a vital enabler for the upgrades that will follow and crucial preparation for the introduction of East West Rail," she added.
East West Rail aims to re-establish a rail link between Cambridge and Oxford.
There will be further station closures on 13 August, 10 September, and 13 October.
Meanwhile, the main redevelopment of Oxford station, which includes work to replace Botley Road bridge, is being undertaken in two main phases, with the road under the bridge expected to be closed again between March and October next year.
