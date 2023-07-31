Private hospital funds Banbury United FC's new stand
A private hospital has funded a new grandstand for an Oxfordshire football club.
The New Foscote Hospital has sponsored Banbury United FC's 226-seat covered stand, which was officially opened to supporters at the weekend.
It was unveiled at the team's friendly against Maidenhead United.
Hannah Tucker, director of finance and operations at the hospital, said there was a "very strong synergy" between the family-owned hospital and the club.
The stand, known as The New Foscote Hospital Grandstand, was erected earlier in the year as part of essential ground works at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium following the Club's promotion to the Vanarama National League North.
Staff from the hospital attended Saturday's match to cheer on the Banbury side, who won the match 1-0.
Ms Tucker said: "There is a very strong synergy between the family-owned New Foscote Hospital, which serves the local community, and Banbury United as a community-owned club.
"We see this sponsorship as a fitting way to invest in Banbury."
The relationship "blossomed" last season, she explained, adding: "We are proud to have assisted the club in the past with treatment of some of its injured players, allowing them to return to action at the earliest opportunity."
Ronnie Johnson, chairman of Banbury United FC, said the friendship and investment by The New Foscote Hospital at a time the club had "some exceptional costs" was "incredibly welcome".