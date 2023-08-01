Man born without limbs kayaked 108 miles for charity
A man born without fully formed arms and legs has completed a 108-mile (174km) kayak charity challenge along the River Thames.
John Willis travelled for eight days without prosthetics to raise awareness of inclusion in sport.
Volunteers, from world champion rowers to novices, joined him in his kayak for various stages of the journey.
Mr Willis described the achievement as "an absolutely incredible experience" to mark his charity's 10th anniversary.
The challenge began on 23 July in Cricklade, Wiltshire, and ended on 30 July in Eton, Berkshire.
Supporters joined him in his kayak and helped him paddle through Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.
Mr Willis made his journey without the aid of prosthetics, using a ring attached to the paddle, which was rotated with his elbow to create resistance and pull.
His mission was to "to ensure that no-one is left on the bench", as he said was the case with him as a child due to his disability.
The challenge was raising money for Power2Inspire, the charity for inclusive and accessible sports events that he founded 10 years ago.
Its 108 Challenge campaign asked schools, charities, care homes, businesses and the public to get involved by completing any activity that reaches 108 in order to raise vital funds for Power2Inspire.
Mr Willis said: "I was joined by some wonderful people, including flotillas from various canoe and paddling clubs across the route - their support was immeasurable.
"I can't say it was an easy challenge - far from it.
There were sections where I wasn't sure I could physically continue - but with our wonderful volunteers boosting my morale - I made it, and I'm extremely proud."