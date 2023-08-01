Coach company Heyfordian Travel ceases trading after 76 years
A coach company that has closed after 76 years says several factors had made it "impossible to continue".
Heyfordian Travel, based in Bicester, Oxfordshire, earlier said it had ceased trading "with the utmost regret".
The family-run business also had offices in High Wycombe and Aylesbury, operating 75 coaches.
Oxfordshire County Council said it was "working hard" to find alternate transport for any school routes affected.
As part of its coach rental services, Heyfordian Travel covered several school routes in Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.
But a company statement said it "faced too many headwinds with inflation, rising costs, driver shortages and having massive interest charges on our bounce back loans".
'Saddened'
It was due to operate 13 school transport contracts for Oxfordshire County Council from September.
The authority said it had "already advised the schools impacted by the situation".
"We will be working hard over the school summer break to find alternative transport providers in readiness for the new term," a spokesman added.
Didcot-based bus company Thames Travel said it was "saddened" by the news.
It said during this "challenging time" it wanted to invite any staff members looking for new roles to apply to join its team.