Oxford United: Legal challenge over new football club stadium site
- Published
Environmental campaigners have issued a legal challenge over a football club's proposed new stadium site.
Oxford United is considering a move to greenbelt land north of the city when its lease on the Kassam Stadium expires in 2026.
However, the Friends of Stratfield Brake group said the club lost an option to extend the lease.
The group also said Oxfordshire County Council failed to give details in its latest public consultation on the plan.
It has issued a pre-action letter to a judicial review, claiming the consultation, which ended on 23 July, was unlawful.
The group's criticisms include a lack of information on the lease and future plans for the Kassam site, as well as making the survey available to people outside Oxfordshire.
The proposed new stadium would be built on land known as the Triangle, near Oxford Parkway rail station and bounded by roads south of Kidlington roundabout.
The campaigners said it was a strategic green barrier between Oxford and Kidlington.
Suzanne McIvor, from the group, said: "People need to be able to understand precisely why OUFC can't stay at Kassam Stadium which was only built around 20 years ago.
"Under its previous licence agreement OUFC had an option to renew until 2046. Oxfordshire County Council must explain precisely why OUFC has lost this option or renegotiated a licence which leaves them homeless."
The Triangle is the second site proposed by the county council and was opposed by Kidlington residents in a parish poll in May.
The council said it would respond to the legal letter in due course.
The authority is expected to decide whether to sell or lease the site to the club in the autumn.
Even if a transfer is agreed, the scheme would need approval from Cherwell District Council - the local planning authority.
Oxford United has been approached for comment.