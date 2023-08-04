Church Enstone buyers warned over 'land for development' sale
- Published
A council has warned that land being offered for sale with "future potential for development" has a "very low" chance of winning planning permission.
West Oxfordshire District Council said it had received complaints about land for sale outside Church Enstone, near Chipping Norton.
It said the land may have had planning applications refused previously and was not earmarked for development.
The council said its planning officers could advise potential buyers.
However, it declined to specify the land in question.
Councillor Carl Rylett, in charge of planning, said the warning followed similar issues with land at Hailey and Eynsham.
He said: "The plots often sell at what seem to be very attractive prices which are mostly so low because the land is not suitable for building homes on.
"We have been contacted by numerous people who are confused about... adverts saying they have future potential for development... when the likelihood of planning permission being granted is very low.
"While the adverts state buyers need to make their own inquiries about development of the plots, to an unsuspecting buyer that doesn't have planning knowledge it is not very clear what would be possible.
"Some of these plots have even had planning permission for development turned down on numerous occasions before being sold as individual plots."
The council called on auctioneers and other sellers to make the planning history of sites clearer and to advise potential buyers where to seek more help.
Connect UK Auctions, which is selling land at Church Enstone on 16 August, declined to comment.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.