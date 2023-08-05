Car bursts into flames on M40 motorway hard shoulder
A car fire resulted in a motorway closing and caused severe delays.
The occupants of the vehicle, which was travelling southbound on the M40 near Waterstock in Oxfordshire, smelt smoke shortly after 19:30 BST on Friday.
They pulled over safely and got out of the car before it burst into flames.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two crews to the scene and the carriageway was shut while the flames were extinguished.
Motorists reported queues continuing into the evening. No injuries were reported and the motorway has now reopened.
